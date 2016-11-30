When my nephew was born, I had one very important question for my sister-in-law. “Did you poop?” I asked, as she lay in her hospital bed, still hazy under the influence of the drugs.
“Look,” she said flatly, already with the deadpan nonchalance of someone who’d been mothering for a lifetime (Dorothy from Golden Girls came to mind). “If you can squeeze hard enough to poop, you can have a baby.”
I’d never heard my sister-in-law, six years my senior, say the word “poop” before, but I was pretty sure I was going to like the woman she was becoming. Growing up in the Deep South, it had always just been assumed that I, like all good Southern girls, would marry and procreate, preferably in that order, and in short order. But when my nephew was born, I was 25 and waiting tables at a kitschy bar in New York City, which is code for dancing on-slash-falling off of barstools and throwing up in public, not so much awaiting my chance to squeeze a child out of a hole in my body.
If anything, I was repulsed by everything having to do with babies, except the part where you make them.
I was almost frightened by the love I felt for him. I couldn’t imagine the intensity I might feel for my own kid.
Occasionally, I would look at the dough ball with total amazement — his cupid’s bow a perfect slope, his imploring brown eyes full of anticipation. In these moments, I was almost frightened by the love I felt for him. I couldn’t imagine the intensity I might feel for my own kid.
At the close of summer, I happily returned to my young-people’s life in New York and resumed my eye-rolling at fitful babies on the subway. I was back to doing incredibly interesting things, like, listening to a very important new indie rock band, stupid screaming baby! I was taking long showers that involved much self-care, paying $30 for cycling class, and dining at hip new restaurants where parents dare not bring their slimy-fingered kin.
Then my New York friends began having babies. Some on purpose, some not. It was terrifying, like the plague. One of my best friends had a baby weeks before my wedding and couldn’t come. I was angry and devastated that she’d never share one of my most important memories. “We have to remember the reason I can’t be there is because of a good thing,” she’d say. But babies weren’t good things. They were needy parasites that took my friends away, made weird teeth noises in bookstores, and spoiled the riches of life; having hit 30, I was just beginning to enjoy luxuries like designer shoes and European getaways with my girlfriends. I was gathering my baby data, and signs were pointing to a hard no.
As I fled full-steam away from motherhood, I continued to corner my coven of mom friends and ask: "So...breastfeeding...is it as terrible as it seems? On a scale of 1-10, how tired are you, really? How long before you had sex again?" I needed to understand why anyone would willfully make this decision. I needed details.
Then there were the questions I was too afraid to ask, for fear of sounding judgmental, or of instilling fear in friends who may not know, themselves. Do you like who’ve you’ve become? What about your career? Are you afraid of becoming irrelevant? I was also afraid of how I would answer them, I guess. As a writer (first life obstacle), who makes her living being “in the know” (second life obstacle), I couldn’t help but panic at the thought of going off the grid after a pregnancy, later to be disappointed by missed opportunities and pop culture references, and oblivious to how many new iPhones had been released.
Then my brother and his wife had another child, one who exhausts and exhilarates me. I met my best friend’s baby. “Oh my God, you made that!” I squealed when I met her (and instantly forgave the babe for that wedding business). I didn’t need to be the full-time nanny to know: If any person were to hurt these kids, I would go Liam-Neeson-Taken on their ass.
Warming to friends’ and family members' babies made me feel as though I were learning how to share the world with the friend-snatching species. And about halfway into my 31st year, I started to think that maybe I did want my own.
My worst fear: What if I hate being a mom? It’s not like you can return them.
I’d had the gut-wrenching feeling, off and on, for about a year. The unexplainable warmth that washes over you when you see the giggling, cooing cuddle monsters, with their bright eyes and gummy smiles. “Aww...” I’d say, with estrogen surging through my fallopian tubes (at least that’s what I imagined was happening). Then, as quickly as the warmth had come upon me, it would slip away. Reality would strike and, thinking only of how often I might eat and sleep that day, I’d realize perhaps I was more like the baby than the mom, which posed a fundamental problem. Even if I want this, I probably am not up to the task.
