I’d had the gut-wrenching feeling, off and on, for about a year. The unexplainable warmth that washes over you when you see the giggling, cooing cuddle monsters, with their bright eyes and gummy smiles. “Aww...” I’d say, with estrogen surging through my fallopian tubes (at least that’s what I imagined was happening). Then, as quickly as the warmth had come upon me, it would slip away. Reality would strike and, thinking only of how often I might eat and sleep that day, I’d realize perhaps I was more like the baby than the mom, which posed a fundamental problem. Even if I want this, I probably am not up to the task.



In the midst of these hot flashes of parental desire, I was convinced that I was far from ready to be the real deal. My worst fear: What if I hate being a mom? It’s not like you can return them.



So I kept asking questions, trying to make sense of my conflicting feelings, and secretly hoping someone would validate my confusion with their answers. "When did you know you wanted to be a mother? Do you ever want to punch your kid in the face, and if so, what do you punch instead?"



My heaviest question — "Is it really worth it?" — I lobbed at every single new parent I thought might answer honestly. After they told me how they first thought they’d destroyed their marriages, how they think they may never sleep the same again, and the various war stories pertaining to their most intimate body parts, they would almost always reply with what I expected them to say: “Yes, it’s a good thing.”



Everyone says you’re never ready to be a parent, and so you just decide to try to be one or not. That’s where I’m having trouble. I’m kind of selfish. I like sleeping, and writing has been my #1 priority for as long as I can remember. Could I change any of that? Do I even want to?



But this feeling — this urge to keep asking — won’t leave me be. Somewhere between collecting data like a baby-mad scientist and cruising through my early 30s, I’ve begun to...stop fleeing. I learned through my years of crowdsourcing that it would be hard: the pregnancy horror stories, the birthing nightmares, and those dreaded first few months. But that doesn’t definitively mean bad. Women have been doing this since the beginning of time, and it’s not like some extreme collective long con...I don’t think?



My husband and I have been talking about what’s next. And maybe that will be a baby. “I want that next level of intensity with you,” I said to him one night over a quiet dinner at a fancy restaurant, far away from the realities of early parenthood. “You know, bewilderment, and shit on our hands, and the kind of fear that makes you clutch your chest. Things you can only achieve by making a baby together.” He agreed that he would like that, too.



Now, I’m in the weighing the evidence phase of my investigation. I have all the answers except one: Do I want to have a baby? And that’s a question only one person can answer.



