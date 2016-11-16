Here’s What Happened The First Time Lucy Hale Tried Blue Makeup

When it comes to beauty, no one can accuse Lucy Hale of playing it safe. The actress jumps between hairstyles and looks like nobody’s business. Still, there’s one trend the star swore she’d never get down with: blue makeup. Luckily for us, she broke her rule during a recent Facebook Live for Cosmopolitan — and the results are epic.
"Lucy told me around five years ago that I could try any makeup look on her, but that she'd never wear blue," said Kelsey Deenihan, Hale's makeup artist who created the unexpected look, to the publication. "It always felt too over the top and too '80s to her."
Hale has often pushed the beauty envelope. Right after wrapping the last season of Pretty Little Liars, she and her co-stars got inked in memoriam of the show's characters (an “A” for her character’s initials inked on her zoom finger). And now, she's taking the plunge yet again by trying the beauty look that’s long been on her moratorium list.
As Deenihan began painting Hale’s lips with a metallic blue, you could see the unease in the starlet's eyes. The shade? The makeup artist isn’t telling. It’s a “SBB — secret blue blend,” Hale added.
But it paid off. After her lips were done, Hale said, “This is very out there, but I’m into it.” But the look didn't stop there: Deenihan then used the buildable foil shadows in the Eye Daydream of Glam palette by Mark to create a subtle, blue, smoky eye. The result is a little bit rock and roll, majorly glam and one that we hope to see Hale resurrect over and over again.
