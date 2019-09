Here’s What Happened The First Time Lucy Hale Tried Blue Makeup

When it comes to beauty, no one can accuse Lucy Hale of playing it safe. The actress jumps between hairstyles and looks like nobody’s business. Still, there’s one trend the star swore she’d never get down with: blue makeup. Luckily for us, she broke her rule during a recent Facebook Live for Cosmopolitan — and the results are epic."Lucy told me around five years ago that I could try any makeup look on her, but that she'd never wear blue," said Kelsey Deenihan, Hale's makeup artist who created the unexpected look, to the publication. "It always felt too over the top and too '80s to her."Hale has often pushed the beauty envelope. Right after wrapping the last season of Pretty Little Liars, she and her co-stars got inked in memoriam of the show's characters (an “A” for her character’s initials inked on her zoom finger). And now, she's taking the plunge yet again by trying the beauty look that’s long been on her moratorium list.