Ariel Winter has a close relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. She explained this in a Snapchat caption, Us Weekly reports. So close, in fact, that Jenner referred to Winter as her "second daughter" when they met at Glamour’s annual Women of the Year Awards. "She was so sweet!" Winter wrote.
That is sweet, except that Jenner has more than one daughter to begin with, so we're not really sure what she's implying. Even if you don't count the stepdaughters, she's got three. So who was she counting? Kendall? Kylie? The lesser-known Cassandra?
Of course, that was obviously just a slip-up, either on Jenner's part when she said it or on Winter's when she repeated it.
We can't fault either for misspeaking, and it is nice to know the Kardashian-Jenner clan is accepting new members. Our only question is, how do we get in?
That is sweet, except that Jenner has more than one daughter to begin with, so we're not really sure what she's implying. Even if you don't count the stepdaughters, she's got three. So who was she counting? Kendall? Kylie? The lesser-known Cassandra?
Of course, that was obviously just a slip-up, either on Jenner's part when she said it or on Winter's when she repeated it.
We can't fault either for misspeaking, and it is nice to know the Kardashian-Jenner clan is accepting new members. Our only question is, how do we get in?
Advertisement