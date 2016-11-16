Watch Amber Heard Read The Powerful Stanford Rape Letter

Amber Heard made a rare public appearance Monday night for a great cause. She showed up to help Emily Doe, the survivor of the famous Brock Turner Stanford rape case, accept a Woman of the Year award from Glamour.
As part of the ceremony, she read from the survivor's famous and powerful open letter addressed to the court and her attacker. Lena Dunham, Gabourey Sidibe, and Freida Pinto joined Heard onstage to read parts of the letter as well as the essay Doe wrote about the experience for Glamour.
The essay is powerful even just as words on a page, but having these women read it onstage gives it more of a punch than we remember. Even if you've seen it already, or seen it a few times, you owe it to yourself to watch this.
Heard herself has dealt with violent behavior by men, specifically allegedly her ex Johnny Depp. Their divorce was a mess from beginning to end, including when Heard blasted Depp for attempting to use their settlement as a tax deduction.
Other women honored Monday night included Gwen Stefani, Ashley Graham, Zendaya, and the founders of Black Lives Matter.
Watch the powerful performance below.
