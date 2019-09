Despite the map that may have been going around your Facebook proclaiming that Hillary Clinton won the majority of millennials, the fact is that she didn't win all of the millennial vote.According to election-night exit polls from CNN , Donald Trump walked away with an estimated 37% of voters age 18-29. While that may surprise your meme-sharing friends — not to mention pollsters — it doesn’t surprise Alex Smith.“We knew from the very beginning,” Smith, the national chairman of the College Republican National Committee, told Refinery29 by phone. “Since November of 2012, we have been on the drumbeat that young voters were going to decide the 2016 election.”Smith, who had spent Election Day working on voter issues in Pennsylvania, said that she was stunned and excited by the opportunities that a Republican win meant. “I think where we were all at on election night was, Wow, this is an incredible opportunity for us to truly enact a Republican agenda that will work for the American people,” she said. “These changes to the laws, the laws that would impact just millions of Americans, it became a reality.”Refinery talked to Smith about what Trump’s election means for conservative youth, what she hopes to see out of a Trump presidency, and what advice a conservative who came of age under President Obama can offer liberals about the next four to eight years.“I think what young voters in general have always been looking for — and this is something that our research has consistently backed up — is a problem-solver that’s not afraid to take on the big challenges of the day.“Young voters are much less ideological than our generational counterparts. This is the generation where more voters identify themselves as independents than any other political affiliation out there. So in a lot of ways it fits with where President-Elect Trump is. He himself holds positions that haven’t necessarily been what the positions of the Republican Party have been in the past.”“It’s a chance to see a GOP governing agenda work on a national level. For eight years, we’ve been the opposition party. Just tactically speaking, our posture has been from a place of 'no.’ And I think what Speaker Ryan saw early on was, if we want to be a winning party and a governing party, we need to come from a place of ‘yes.’ And that’s why he developed his Better Way , something that he spoke to President-Elect Trump frequently about before the November election.“Of course, I’m sure there will be some differences, and I’m sure that there will be details, particulars that will have to be worked out, depending on what President-Elect Trump’s priorities are. But there are plans in place, and there are opportunities for this generation of young conservatives to see conservative principles play out on the national stage, [which] is just really exciting."