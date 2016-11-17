“I would look to the speech that he gave on election night. I guess it was the morning after at that point. I thought it was a very magnanimous speech, I thought it was a gracious speech where he was trying to welcome people into the fold. We saw him say during the 60 Minutes interview [on Sunday] that if there was any violence being committed by his supporters, that that was something that he absolutely condemned and didn’t want to be a part of. I think his message has been one of inclusiveness.“After 2008, but especially so after 2012, we were brutally honest with each other about where we needed to grow as a party. We were brutally honest with each other about what needed to be done. I think that you can see we did make inroads in this election. And I hope that the agenda that we can put forth for the American people over the next four years is something where they can see that Republican policies do work and do want to lift everyone up, not just a select few.”“Mr. Trump has made it clear that he intends to be a president whose actions are beneficial to all Americans. We've seen young Americans express a great deal of concern about the burden Obamacare places on them and the lack of job prospects available to them, and as president-elect, he has already started to address those issues.”“Donald Trump has a record of supporting diversity in leadership throughout his business career. I hope that he carries the same mindset of embracing the varied opinions a diverse cabinet will bring to the Oval Office as he works to build bridges and improve the lives of Americans everywhere.”