The holidays are not the most wonderful travel time of the year. You wait in longer lines full of impatient people, deal with flight delays, and could cut the stress and tension in the air with a turkey carver. It's rough out there.
This year, the travel gods have heard your holiday prayers and answered with the best present of all: free car rides from the airport. Uber and American Express are partnering to give travelers two free trips up to $65 each.
You need an Amex card to take advantage of the deal, but if you have one, just link it to your Uber account and enter the promo code AMEXAIRPORT. The code will be good until New Year's Eve, so you have some post-Christmas and Hanukkah flex time.
Unfortunately, not all airports are part of the deal, but many major transit hubs are included. The eleven airports the code will work at are LaGuardia Airport (LGA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), McCarran International Airport (LAS), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
We can't promise this will make time with the whole family less stressful, but at least you'll avoid the dreaded bus and taxi lines and save a little cash for the new year.
