The holiday season is full of wonderful things. You might enjoy some good home cooking, have time to catch up with old friends, or even use some vacation days for a much-needed getaway. But all that good occasionally comes with some bad, namely, the stress of peak-season travel. One way to cut back on that stress is by tracking down airline deals, and JetBlue is making it easy this year.
JetBlue's "Fares That Sleigh" flash sale kicked off today, and the deals will have you jingling all the way across the country. The prices start as low as $34 on flights between Las Vegas and Long Beach, CA. If neither of those options serves your holiday travel plans, there are also $39 flights to a variety of destinations, including D.C., San Francisco, Boston, and Charleston. Go check out all the listings, and make it snappy because the deal ends on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:59 EST.
The Fares That Sleigh sale applies to travel starting on December 1 through March 9 of next year. But take note of that lengthy blackout period between December 16 and January 4. Of course, the blackout, unfortunately, means you won't get these deals on any flights too close to Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year's Eve, but why not celebrate your favorite holidays early with some extra cash in your pocket?
JetBlue's "Fares That Sleigh" flash sale kicked off today, and the deals will have you jingling all the way across the country. The prices start as low as $34 on flights between Las Vegas and Long Beach, CA. If neither of those options serves your holiday travel plans, there are also $39 flights to a variety of destinations, including D.C., San Francisco, Boston, and Charleston. Go check out all the listings, and make it snappy because the deal ends on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:59 EST.
The Fares That Sleigh sale applies to travel starting on December 1 through March 9 of next year. But take note of that lengthy blackout period between December 16 and January 4. Of course, the blackout, unfortunately, means you won't get these deals on any flights too close to Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year's Eve, but why not celebrate your favorite holidays early with some extra cash in your pocket?
Advertisement