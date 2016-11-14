Take A Peek Inside The Most Luxurious Hotel In The World

Back in July, Skytrax voted the Dubai-based Emirates Airline "Best Airline" in the 2016 World Airline Awards. But now it isn't just Dubai's airlines that are bringing home awards for top-of-the-line travel experiences. The World Luxury Hotel Awards were recently announced, and the Armani Hotel in Dubai took top prize.
The Armani Hotel, which was built back in 2010, is located inside the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Not only does it have an iconic location, the hotel also boasts world-class amenities and a gorgeous design. According to the World Luxury Hotel Awards' website, "The Armani Hotel Dubai reflects the pure elegance, simplicity, and sophisticated comfort that defines Giorgio Armani’s signature style." Though the description does include the word "simplicity," there's nothing all that simple about the place.
In addition to its 160 rooms, the hotel also has seven restaurants, exclusive retail outlets, and a relaxing spa. We're going to start saving immediately for a luxe vacay that starts on the airplane and ends with Armani. In the meantime, we'll make do with drooling over these photos.
The Armani Hotel, which was built back in 2010, is located inside the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Not only does it have an iconic location, the hotel also boasts world-class amenities and a gorgeous design. According to the World Luxury Hotel Awards' website, "The Armani Hotel Dubai reflects the pure elegance, simplicity, and sophisticated comfort that defines Giorgio Armani’s signature style." Though the description does include the word "simplicity," there's nothing all that simple about the place.
In addition to its 160 rooms, the hotel also has seven restaurants, exclusive retail outlets, and a relaxing spa. We're going to start saving immediately for a luxe vacay that starts on the airplane and ends with Armani. In the meantime, we'll make do with drooling over these photos.