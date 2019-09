This Chrome Hack Replaces Trump Photos With Something Way Better

Though he may look a lot like a Cheeto, photos of Donald Trump's face are actually doing a lot to kill my appetite right now. It sucks to be overwhelmed with nausea every time I open a new internet tab and see his picture accompanying nearly every news post. But, on the bright side, I'm not the only one who's been feeling sickened by it. That's why there's a new extension for Google Chrome that will replace photos of Trump with something so much more appetizing — a burger."Make Trump Burger Again," as it's called, was created last week by the Australian hamburger restaurant Mr. Burger . I guess the burger-loving folk down under were feeling sorry for Americans following the election, so they released this extension as their way of trying to "make the internet great again."