Here's An Amazing Way To Score Cheap Makeup — & Support Women

There are two things we especially appreciate here at Refinery29: Celebrating the badass women who make a difference in the world, and a damn good beauty deal . These concepts don't always happen simultaneously, but when they do — you better believe we're all over it. The latest to deliver both: L'Oréal's limited-edition Women of Worth holiday gift box.Not only is the makeup vault jam-packed with some of the brand's dreamiest, best-selling products — a nude lip palette, a shimmery neutral eye shadow quad, lash primer, volumizing mascara — it's also priced at $24.99, which is $10 less than what it would cost to buy each separately. Even better, the money you do spend goes to an amazing cause.Buying the kit supports L’Oréal's annual WOW campaign , an 11-year-old project that awards cash prizes to a handful of inspiring women running various charities. Over the last decade alone, the program has recognized more than 100 female trailblazers across the country. As long-lasting champions of women supporting women, that's a move we call beautiful.If you want to help the ones who make the world a better place — while making yourself look good in the process — head to Amazon to get your hands on the vault while supplies last.