Here's An Amazing Way To Score Cheap Makeup — & Support Women

There are two things we especially appreciate here at Refinery29: Celebrating the badass women who make a difference in the world, and a damn good beauty deal. These concepts don't always happen simultaneously, but when they do — you better believe we're all over it. The latest to deliver both: L'Oréal's limited-edition Women of Worth holiday gift box.
Not only is the makeup vault jam-packed with some of the brand's dreamiest, best-selling products — a nude lip palette, a shimmery neutral eye shadow quad, lash primer, volumizing mascara — it's also priced at $24.99, which is $10 less than what it would cost to buy each separately. Even better, the money you do spend goes to an amazing cause.
Buying the kit supports L’Oréal's annual WOW campaign, an 11-year-old project that awards cash prizes to a handful of inspiring women running various charities. Over the last decade alone, the program has recognized more than 100 female trailblazers across the country. As long-lasting champions of women supporting women, that's a move we call beautiful.
If you want to help the ones who make the world a better place — while making yourself look good in the process — head to Amazon to get your hands on the vault while supplies last.
