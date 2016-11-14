I Could Have Done More To Help Hillary

I didn't feel the need to have a conversation with him because I assumed his vote would simply be rendered innocuous. I didn’t want to face the possibility that my dad was racist or blind to the social consequences of a Trump victory. And I didn't want to hear his opinion. Which is utterly inexcusable considering how much of social progress depends on simple conversations. The fact that he — a man with three daughters and a gay son — was willing to cast a vote in favor of Trump should've been a dire signal.



My father is a mostly retired lawyer who spent three decades teaching law in Pittsburgh. He has said he previously voted for Obama, but he voted with the majority of his neighbors in northwestern Pennsylvania last week because he wants change.



In our post-election conversations, his version of change is mostly fiscal. He is terrified by the dire economic straits of the nation, and doesn't believe another Democratic president will be good for our $13 trillion debt. He doesn't think that open trade is economically positive. He doesn't want his federal tax dollars to go toward supporting post-secondary education.

