Meghan Markle Gushed About British Men In 2013 Interview

Maybe we should have seen this Meghan Markle and Prince Harry romance coming.
Though the Suits actress has only been dating the royal for a few months, Markle's long been a fan of British gentlemen.
A 2013 interview with Esquire U.K. has resurfaced on the mag's site, and with it some juicy quotes.
"I love how British guys dress for the cold," Markle told the magazine. "I'm from L.A. so I'm used to seeing people in sunglasses and flip-flops. There's something so romantic about a man in a scarf and a knitted hat."
Oh, really?
Markle added that she liked to be "relaxed" on a date (don't tell the queen), and that she likes men who are kind and funny. Vulgarity and snark turn her off.
"It's really attractive if a man has a skill that you want to improve in yourself," she added. "If you can learn from someone, then that's sexy."
We're sure Harry can come up with something.
