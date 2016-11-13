Story from Music

Shia LaBeouf Proves He's The Most Meta In This Freestyle

Kaitlin Reilly

Shia LaBeouf is many things. He's a former Disney kid turned very serious actor, as he proved yet again with his new role in the acclaimed American Honey. He's a performance artist. A walking, talking meme. One thing you may not have expected, however, is for LaBeouf to be a competent freestyle rapper.

The former Even Stevens star appeared on SiriusXM's Sway In The Morning to compete in the Five Fingers Of Death challenge — and, shockingly, he wasn't terrible! For someone without a real rap background, LaBeouf certainly held his own — and for over three minutes, no less.

To quote LaBeouf:

"It's a dream sir, I'm the belle of the ball / Never thought my rhyme style was eligible."

Other gems in LaBeouf's freestyle? There are so many, but I'm particularly impressed by the actor's apparent self-awareness as he raps:

"My life is like a highlight reel / Don't like me? Check Twitter see how the zeitgeist feel."

In true freestyle fashion, LaBeouf also criticized rapper Lil Yachty with this diss:

"Where did spitters go? Garbage litter shit they wrote / Miss me with that little boat / Cause bigger individuals committed to these principles / Was livin' on they tippy toes / Sink 'em with a hippy's hope / Consider them the misanthropes."

Sway was pretty impressed:
What a time to be alive.
