Shia LaBeouf is many things. He's a former Disney kid turned very serious actor, as he proved yet again with his new role in the acclaimed American Honey. He's a performance artist. A walking, talking meme. One thing you may not have expected, however, is for LaBeouf to be a competent freestyle rapper.
The former Even Stevens star appeared on SiriusXM's Sway In The Morning to compete in the Five Fingers Of Death challenge — and, shockingly, he wasn't terrible! For someone without a real rap background, LaBeouf certainly held his own — and for over three minutes, no less.
To quote LaBeouf:
"It's a dream sir, I'm the belle of the ball / Never thought my rhyme style was eligible."
Other gems in LaBeouf's freestyle? There are so many, but I'm particularly impressed by the actor's apparent self-awareness as he raps:
"My life is like a highlight reel / Don't like me? Check Twitter see how the zeitgeist feel."
In true freestyle fashion, LaBeouf also criticized rapper Lil Yachty with this diss:
"Where did spitters go? Garbage litter shit they wrote / Miss me with that little boat / Cause bigger individuals committed to these principles / Was livin' on they tippy toes / Sink 'em with a hippy's hope / Consider them the misanthropes."
Sway was pretty impressed:
Advertisement
Yo!!! Who knew #ShiaLaBeouf was a HYENA?! 🔥🔥🔥 @thecampaignbook pic.twitter.com/wjUptM7Zyn— Sway Calloway (@RealSway) November 11, 2016
Shia LaBeouf is out-rapping some full time rappers!! Watch him kill our #5FingersOfDeath freestyle @thecampaignbook. https://t.co/kxFWyiEdqo pic.twitter.com/v5nGqdoRRf— Sway Calloway (@RealSway) November 11, 2016
What a time to be alive.
Advertisement