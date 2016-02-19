Shia LaBeouf Is Trapped In An Elevator & You Can Watch Live

For those select few who have dreamed of the heaven of being trapped in an elevator with Shia LaBeouf, we have great news for you. LaBeouf’s newest art project is a livestream of a 24-hour elevator trip in Oxford, England.
#ELEVATE situates Shia alongside collaborators Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko in a motionless elevator. Visitors can enter and discuss whatever they want.
“Visitors…are invited to address the artists, the debating chamber, and the internet, so that their collective voices may form an extended, expansive and egalitarian Oxford Union address,” the event description reads.
The trio have been riding since 9 a.m. GMT Friday and will go until 9 a.m. Saturday. They will only stop to allow LaBeouf to speak at Oxford Union 8 p.m.
“How do we do this and not feel douchey about it?” LaBeouf asked at one point, according to Variety. “How do we make this egalitarian like the Internet? Let’s just move the talk to the elevator.”
This project is latest in a line of performances including #ALLMYMOVIES, in which LaBeouf watched (you guessed it) all his movies, and #TOUCHMYSOUL, a call center involving LaBeouf and his performance partners.
Is it possible that Shia is actually becoming interesting? That the kid from Holes and The Battle of Shaker Heights and (gag) Transformers is our most interesting performance artist not named Abramović? Definitely not the direction we saw things going for him.
