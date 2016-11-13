Bella Heathcote is here to show us one of the simplest, loveliest joys in life: Being an aunt. If you have yet to experience this pleasure, her face in an Instagram posted yesterday says it all.
"OMG I'M AN AUNTYYY #firstcuddles #dying," she wrote. We're awaiting more ecstatic posts about new-baby smell and hazy first smiles.
The Australian actress has co-starred in movies such as Dark Shadows and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. She is about to get a lot more attention next year, when she plays stalker Leila Williams in Fifty Shades Darker. In the meantime, she can enjoy all the cuddles she needs from this little guy.
Just for fun, here's what she looked like as a baby. Double awwws!
