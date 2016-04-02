Bella Heathcote's hair was dyed about 50 shades darker for her upcoming role in the 50 Shades of Grey sequel. The Australian actress, whose casting was announced in February, took over the film's Instagram account, offering behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, including her character makeover.
To play Christian Grey's unstable ex, Leila Williams, Heathcote traded in her perky blonde bob for cascading brunette locks. Her costume also mirrors our weekend uniform of a black motorcycle jacket over a gray tee.
Making her first appearance in 50 Shades Darker, Williams suffers from her breakup with Christian Grey and the submissive lifestyle. Desperately trying to arrest Grey's broody attentions, she acts out and, meanwhile, bonds with leading lady Anastasia Steele.
We'll spare the rest of the specifics at the risk of spoiling the kinky drama.
As for Heathcote's hair, Instagram reveals she won't be rocking Williams' extensions off-screen.
Her Insta takeover also confirms that Jamie Dornan is straight-up adorable when he's not suppressing his feelings in the Red Room.
Christian Grey fans still have a long time to wait before seeing Williams and her emotional baggage on the big screen. 50 Shades Darker hits theaters in February 2017.
