Saying goodbye to Leila's extensions (not sad to see them go but sad to say goodbye to Leila - loved playing her!) #LeilaWilliams #FiftyShadesDarker - @bellalheathcote (photo 2 of 2) Thanks to the fans for following along today!

A photo posted by Fifty Shades Of Grey (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Apr 1, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT