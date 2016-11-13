On Saturday, Hollywood women got all dolled up for a night out at the Baby2Baby Gala, putting aside their sadness over the election results in the name of helping underprivileged families. Or did they? Attendees Jessica Alba, Camila Alves, and Camilla Belle were dressed in all-black gowns that kind of made us wonder if they were in mourning.
We could also read into the floral, ultra-feminine looks on the likes of Jenna Dewan Tatum, Miranda Kerr, and Rachel Bilson. Are they making a statement about our future being a step back in time for women? Is it just us? On the other hand, these women and their stylists could have chosen their outfits long before Tuesday night. The gala is a fundraiser for Baby2Baby, which provides low-income families with food and clothing — maybe these are fashion choices that make these women feel caring and generous.
Jennifer Garner, who wore a navy Roland Mouret gown, received the Giving Tree Award at the event and was introduced by Matthew McConaughey. In a retro moment, a surprise performance by Boyz II Men finished the night off. According to InStyle, the event raised $3 million.
