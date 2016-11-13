7 Movements You Can Join To Spread Kindness

After a week filled with sadness and anger, the world could use some kindness. Oddly enough, today just so happens to be World Kindness Day. That means that there are countless people around the world working to spread love, kindness, and affection. And boy, do we need it.
In the last week alone, there's been a wave of reported hate crimes targeting people who love differently, look different, and pray differently. And it comes after a yearlong election that sometimes left people angry, afraid, and feeling unwanted.
Wouldn't it be nice to stop the hate? To cancel it out? To just be kind?
There's scientific proof that being kind — and performing random acts of kindness — can boost your mood, improve your health, and even help you find a romantic partner. That's not even mentioning the major impact that being kind can have on someone else's life.
In the last week alone, there's been a wave of reported hate crimes targeting people who love differently, look different, and pray differently. And it comes after a yearlong election that sometimes left people angry, afraid, and feeling unwanted.
Wouldn't it be nice to stop the hate? To cancel it out? To just be kind?
There's scientific proof that being kind — and performing random acts of kindness — can boost your mood, improve your health, and even help you find a romantic partner. That's not even mentioning the major impact that being kind can have on someone else's life.
Ahead, we've rounded up several kindness movements that you can join today to help add a little more love to the world. Even if you don't join any, just remember: be kind.