Pitch's Stars Stripped Down To Tackle Objectification & Fans Loved It

Hunter Harris
Women in sports can have a hard time, and Pitch is working to make sure sports fans recognize it. Instead of letting the show's main character Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury) be objectified as a beautiful woman on a sports cover, the show's male supporting actors stepped up to pose nude, too.

Nude photos have been a talking point on Pitch for a while. We know Ginny snapped a few for an ex, and we know his iCloud was hacked, leaving the images vulnerable to a leak. It's one more sexist trope of being a woman in athletics: women players are judged unfairly for their behavior outside of the baseball stadium.

This week, though, Pitch pushed back against shaming. Instead of lecturing Ginny on her personal life, the teammates showed up to support her. In fact, they started a nude photo scandal of their own: the men posed naked with Ginny for ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue.
Online, Pitch fans were happy that the show is working to dismantle the sexist double standards.
After the episode aired, Pitch star Mark-Paul Gosselaar shared another mostly-nude photo, this time from the two actors who play the team's crotchety coaches:
Well played, Pitch.
