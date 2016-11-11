As Women, We've Mourned — Now It's Time To Take Action

After the election, I received an email from a friend that included some wise words from her pastor: “Tomorrow is going to come just as this day came. We alone have the power to fill it with love, with hope, with joy, and yes, with unflagging service. It is ours to do with as we will. In Hillary's concession speech she said, 'Let us not grow weary.' If she can say that, surely we can do as much.'"



As I mourn Hillary's loss, I will also continue to remind my daughters that they are loved, that there is hope, to have joy and to serve. And I will not grow weary — I’ll continue to serve my nation with an army of moms, fighting for the safety of our children and families, and never stopping until we’ve made an America we’re proud to hand over to our children.

