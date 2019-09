As Women, We've Mourned — Now It's Time To Take Action

But my child who is most terrified is my teenage daughter. She came out her sophomore year of high school when we lived in Indiana — a state run by then-Governor Mike Pence. Pence was so hostile toward the LGBTQ community that he passed a law making it legal to discriminate against gays . As a result, my daughter rejected acceptances to Indiana colleges and left for school in California. That man is now the vice president-elect.Thankfully, that daughter is studying to become an activist — just like her mom. Because she realized after living in Indiana that the only way to move forward is to fight for what’s right, and that when we lose, we must get louder.As the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an army of volunteers in every state fighting for gun safety, I am committed to doubling down on fighting the gun lobby's radical, dystopian vision for our country. Given that the National Rifle Association was the largest outside donor to Donald Trump, our movement will need to become stronger than ever to hold the line in Congress and statehouses.