15 Celebrity Marriages You Didn't Know About

You know the drill: Boy meets girl (or boy meets boy, girl meets girl, etc.). Boy and girl get chased by the paparazzi a few times and spark romance rumors. Boy and girl become Instagram-official. Boy and girl eventually start a bidding war for their wedding photos, have a couple of ridiculously named munchkins, and live happily ever after in Malibu.



Sometimes, however, there's more to the story. Sometimes there's a secret former spouse to add an extra layer of intrigue.



Don't get us wrong; divorce is far from rare in Hollywood. We all know that before Blake, Ryan had Scarlett. Brad was with Jen, Kim had Damon and then Kris, and Sean had Madonna. Those pairings all seem unlikely now, but they happened.



What you'll discover here are the more obscure couplings in showbiz history. The pre-fame husbands and wives who seemingly vanished without a trace. The spouses who shared their names and never got them back. The OG exes.



Read on for the marriages that seem to have escaped our collective memory. Only the divorce lawyers really know what happened.