Yesterday, when Amber Rose posted an Instagram pic of herself holding Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s newborn , it was to celebrate baby Dream’s birth. But in that sweet pic, we noticed something about Rose that we’ve never seen before: When bare-skinned, the multi-hyphenate has a gorgeous smattering of freckles across her nose and cheeks.We know, we know: Look at the adorable baby! And yes, little Dream is as cute as she is tiny. But who knew that the Flirt Cosmetics spokesperson has been hiding such a distinguishing attribute under that perfectly made-up skin for all these years? The enviable galaxy of freckles, which reaches from her upper cheekbones and across her nose — almost like a natural contour — gives Rose’s look a whole new vibe, one that makes her signature look appear even more unique. Of course, you already know we love freckles This isn’t the first time Rose shocked us with a beauty look. In the past few months, she has surprised fans with a series of hair and makeup styles that rendered her nearly unrecognizable, including one that recalled Marilyn Monroe and another that combined a ‘90s updo and blue contacts.But answer this: Has the talk-show host ever posted a #nomakeupselfie? After seeing a glimpse of what’s under her glam, we’re hoping she jumps aboard the #nomakeuprevolution, stat — we’d love to see more of that flawless, freckle-dotted skin.