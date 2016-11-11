Yesterday, when Amber Rose posted an Instagram pic of herself holding Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s newborn, it was to celebrate baby Dream’s birth. But in that sweet pic, we noticed something about Rose that we’ve never seen before: When bare-skinned, the multi-hyphenate has a gorgeous smattering of freckles across her nose and cheeks.
We know, we know: Look at the adorable baby! And yes, little Dream is as cute as she is tiny. But who knew that the Flirt Cosmetics spokesperson has been hiding such a distinguishing attribute under that perfectly made-up skin for all these years? The enviable galaxy of freckles, which reaches from her upper cheekbones and across her nose — almost like a natural contour — gives Rose’s look a whole new vibe, one that makes her signature look appear even more unique. Of course, you already know we love freckles.
This isn’t the first time Rose shocked us with a beauty look. In the past few months, she has surprised fans with a series of hair and makeup styles that rendered her nearly unrecognizable, including one that recalled Marilyn Monroe and another that combined a ‘90s updo and blue contacts.
But answer this: Has the talk-show host ever posted a #nomakeupselfie? After seeing a glimpse of what’s under her glam, we’re hoping she jumps aboard the #nomakeuprevolution, stat — we’d love to see more of that flawless, freckle-dotted skin.
