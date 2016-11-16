29 Weird & Wonderful Kitchen Gifts — For Under $29

It's the most wonderful time of the year! You know — the holidays. That time of too many parties, end-of-year work stress, and spending every penny you have on other people only to get lame gifts yourself.
But there's no need to spend an entire paycheck on extravagant gifts for loved ones, especially if they like to spend time in the kitchen. For just 30 bucks or less, your boss can be the proud recipient of a snow-globe sugar bowl and your Secret Santa might actually appreciate this year's present.
Do your foodie friends a favor and skip the apron. In the weird, wonderful world of kitchen gadgets, there's something perfectly suited for everyone on your list.
