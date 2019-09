We Found Hillary's Exact Power Lipstick, So You Can Wear It, Too

A dominating headline in this year’s bid for president: For the first time in American history, a woman nominee represented a major party in the election. Maybe that’s what prompted some to focus on her looks and wardrobe instead of her policy and plans. Of course, with a public service career more than 30 years in the making, there’s more to Clinton than her coiffed hair and makeup.But, in the same way that her signature pantsuit inspired and mobilized supporters, something about her powerful lipstick also struck a chord — and not just because it’s an awfully pretty shade of vibrant berry. “I know, I know, don't focus on the female candidate's appearance,” wrote Reddit user BeepsSweepsCreeps a month back. “But her lipstick was such a gorgeous shade! Anyone know what it was, or any dupes?”Reddit user Musicmuse1122 noted that it was “vibrant, sophisticated, and powerful,” before adding, “and if I buy it, will I turn into a fearless advocate for women's rights? (Moderately serious.)”In fact, through the ups and downs of the election year, the shade became a comforting constant. No matter how many curveballs the campaign threw at Clinton, she showed up, day after day, unflappable and wearing that power lipstick. Even today, after a surprising upset, she strode out on stage, bright and strong as ever — with that impeccable lip to match.