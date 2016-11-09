Demi Lovato is in love and now all of Instagram knows it.
After rumors that Lovato was dating UFC fighter Luke Rockhold started to spread last month after the two got very tiny matching tattoos, the pair took in a Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.
Their very public date — their first — soon ended up on Instagram in the form of a cute photo, posted by TMZ.
After rumors that Lovato was dating UFC fighter Luke Rockhold started to spread last month after the two got very tiny matching tattoos, the pair took in a Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.
Their very public date — their first — soon ended up on Instagram in the form of a cute photo, posted by TMZ.
As Teen Vogue points out, the photo of the two isn't anything cuddly, they're just sitting side-by-side, but it's certainly enough to earn them the title of Instagram official from fans who want to see Lovato happy.
But, just remember, until Lovato or Rockhold post a photo declaring their relationship officially official, the duo is still a rumored couple. Maybe just keep your eyes on their Instagram accounts for now.
They reportedly met at the Unbreakable MMA gym in Los Angeles, where Lovato trains with Fox NFL analyst Jay Glazer and sometimes works out with Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone.
In June, Lovato ended her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.
But, just remember, until Lovato or Rockhold post a photo declaring their relationship officially official, the duo is still a rumored couple. Maybe just keep your eyes on their Instagram accounts for now.
They reportedly met at the Unbreakable MMA gym in Los Angeles, where Lovato trains with Fox NFL analyst Jay Glazer and sometimes works out with Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone.
In June, Lovato ended her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.
Advertisement