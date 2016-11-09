Sorry, gang. Even birth announcements are political this week.
Though her Grey's Anatomy character just celebrated a negative pregnancy test, actress Caterina Scorsone is now a real-life mother of two. Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the ABC medical drama, has welcomed daughter Paloma Michaela Giles. The newborn is already a Hillary Clinton supporter, so if she's screaming her head off this morning, she's in good company.
Scorsone accessorized her baby girl with an "I voted" sticker. We assume it belongs to dad Rob Giles, as Scorsone is actually Canadian.
"I'm with her," Scorsone, who is already mother to daughter Eliza, captioned Paloma's first photo. "Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female."
That may not be true for the White House, but it is for the Scorsone-Giles household. Welcome to the world, kiddo. Sorry about all the drama.
I'm with her. Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jx8PZkn6WU— Caterina Scorsone (@caterinatweets) November 8, 2016
