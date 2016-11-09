People Hacked Trump's Official Website & Made It Pro-Hillary

On the most important day of his campaign, Donald Trump's official website took a surprising turn. People realized that by changing the URL to a slogan of their choosing, they could get the page's top banner to say some very un-Trump-like things.
Vanity Fair reported that before long, the hack stopped working. But there was still plenty of time for people to take to Twitter with some brief, playful takes on DonaldJTrump.com.
The poop emoji made an appearance.
Toto's lyrics made their presidential campaign debut.
Delicious, delicious bug on Trump's website (h/t @rhodri) https://t.co/HHmxILodKq pic.twitter.com/FNkf7Xi7xv— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 8, 2016
Trump went pro-Hillary.
lmao the trump website glitch actually works https://t.co/J1Xs2l88JJ pic.twitter.com/Cq5iVp4V8j— gloria ✨ (@iceicegibby) November 8, 2016
And seemed surprisingly okay with losing.
So it turns out you can change the URL on the Trump website to make your own banner https://t.co/VLKL3IIvM9 pic.twitter.com/4PEqI5xjVs— Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) November 8, 2016
Ultimately, the URL glitch provided just one more necessary moment of relief during an anxiety-filled day.
