Michael Bublé Is Missing The BBC Music Awards To Attend To His Son

Michael Bublé announced over Facebook Friday that his son Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and was being treated in the U.S. He said he and his wife were taking a break from work to focus on him.
"We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children," he wrote. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy."
This means Bublé won't be performing at the BBC Music Awards as previously planned, DJ Steve Wright announced on BBC Radio, according to People. BBC's music director Bob Shennan added, "we send Michael and his family our very best wishes."
Bublé was also set to host the Brit Awards and Juno Awards, according to ABC. No word yet as to whether that's still on.
We hope the family does whatever they need to get through this difficult time without feeling any pressure from fans.
