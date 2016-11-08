The Bachelor franchise has spawned another bundle of love. Bachelorette alum Ashley Hebert and her husband have welcomed their second child together. The season 7 star and winning bachelor, J.P. Rosenbaum, shared the news on Instagram. The couple, who wed on TV in 2012, have named their first daughter Essex Reese.
"Introducing Essex Reese Rosenbaum," Hebert captioned an adorable photo of the beautiful dark-haired baby, wrapped in a monogrammed blanket and donning a giant flower headband. She arrived on Nov. 4, joining older brother Fordham Rhys, 2. Rosenbaum also shared a sweet photo on Instagram, on Saturday. "Day 2 nearly over and hopefully headed home soon where my perpetual fear of future boyfriends begins," the dad joked.
Advertisement
Rosenbaum told Us Weekly that mommy, baby, and big brother are all doing great. "Ashley and I are so excited to welcome this sweet and beautiful child into the world," he told the magazine. "She is the perfect little princess and we can't wait to take her home! Fordy is going to make a great big brother and he can't wait to meet 'baby.' Both mommy and baby are doing great!"
Advertisement