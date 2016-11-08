This '90s Supermodel Dumped Trump Model Management In Time For Election Day

Today I had to do a hard thing parting ways with my agent at Trump Models. Corinne is a great agent and a close friend who has guided and supported me as I transitioned to becoming a working mom. That said, as a woman, a mother, an American and a human being, I cannot wake up Wednesday morning being the least bit related to the Trump brand; win or lose. I owe it to myself and to my children to proudly stand up for what I believe in and that is a world where Donald Trump has no voice for the future of our country. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #RockTheVote #GodBlessTheUSA #ImWithHer

