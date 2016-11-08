This '90s Supermodel Dumped Trump Model Management In Time For Election Day

Model Maggie Rizer, a fixture on catwalks and in campaigns in the late '90s, decided to pull a big career move right before Election Day, making a statement about her candidate of choice and why she just can't stomach what's happening across the aisle. Rizer opted to leave her agency, Trump Model Management, just as everyone is hitting the polls, and she took to Instagram to share the politically motivated decision.
“Today I had to do a hard thing parting ways with my agent at Trump Models...as a woman, a mother, an American and a human being, I cannot wake up Wednesday morning being the least bit related to the Trump brand; win or lose," Rizer wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "I owe it to myself and to my children to proudly stand up for what I believe in, and that is a world where Donald Trump has no voice for the future of our country."
Rizer's strawberry-blond, blue-eyed looks nabbed her a longtime contract as the face of Clinique's popular "Happy" fragrance, in addition to ad spots for the likes of Prada, Oscar de la Renta, and Calvin Klein. The mother of three started making a comeback a few years ago, after a decade away from the industry. Rizer had been with Trump Model Management since 2008.
Today I had to do a hard thing parting ways with my agent at Trump Models. Corinne is a great agent and a close friend who has guided and supported me as I transitioned to becoming a working mom. That said, as a woman, a mother, an American and a human being, I cannot wake up Wednesday morning being the least bit related to the Trump brand; win or lose. I owe it to myself and to my children to proudly stand up for what I believe in and that is a world where Donald Trump has no voice for the future of our country. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #RockTheVote #GodBlessTheUSA #ImWithHer
While Rizer may be cutting ties with her reps to prove her qualms with Trump's political aspirations, she certainly isn't the first model to speak out against his namesake modeling agency. Four models that were formerly signed to the GOP candidate's agency have spoken out recently about how they worked illegally and violated immigration rules while on Trump's roster; one, Canadian model Rachel Blais, even compared the experience to "modern-day slavery," speaking with MotherJones. Fortunately, Rizer didn't seem to have any terrible encounters during her time being repped by his agency, but we applaud her decision to disassociate herself from the candidate in a meaningful way, at a poignant moment in this election cycle.
