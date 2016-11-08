To say this Election Day is a historic one for women, no matter their political leanings, is an understatement. For the first time, a woman is on the presidential ballot representing a major party. Women are headed to the polls in white pantsuits; people are lining up to pay their respects at the graves of suffragists; and most importantly, little girls everywhere are witnessing it all. One youngster was so excited for this day that she fell asleep on Election Eve with her Hillary Clinton action figure — and now the internet is melting.
After New York-based writer Sara Spruch-Feiner tweeted a photo of her little cousin, Adele, clutching HRC in her hand, more than 1,500 people retweeted it, and roughly 4,000 people liked it.
"She received her doll as a gift from her aunt last Christmas. She usually keeps her on her dresser or by her bedroom window," Adele's mother, Lisa, a Clinton supporter from Mamaroneck, NY, who asked that only her first name be used, told Refinery29 in an email.
"Last night before bed she was talking about going with me to vote for Hillary today. She grabbed her HRC doll off her dresser and brought her into bed. This morning she brought her HRC doll with her in her pocket while we walked to the voting center."
Many replied to the tweet with messages about how touched they were by the photo. "amazing! We are living this beautiful moment in history!!" one user tweeted back.
"Absolutely beautiful image. Captures so much innocence, meaning and hope," another said.
But our favorite? "AHHHHH THIS IS SO FREAKIN CUTE IM DEAD." Yup, now that's the one that sums it up.
After New York-based writer Sara Spruch-Feiner tweeted a photo of her little cousin, Adele, clutching HRC in her hand, more than 1,500 people retweeted it, and roughly 4,000 people liked it.
"She received her doll as a gift from her aunt last Christmas. She usually keeps her on her dresser or by her bedroom window," Adele's mother, Lisa, a Clinton supporter from Mamaroneck, NY, who asked that only her first name be used, told Refinery29 in an email.
"Last night before bed she was talking about going with me to vote for Hillary today. She grabbed her HRC doll off her dresser and brought her into bed. This morning she brought her HRC doll with her in her pocket while we walked to the voting center."
Many replied to the tweet with messages about how touched they were by the photo. "amazing! We are living this beautiful moment in history!!" one user tweeted back.
"Absolutely beautiful image. Captures so much innocence, meaning and hope," another said.
But our favorite? "AHHHHH THIS IS SO FREAKIN CUTE IM DEAD." Yup, now that's the one that sums it up.
Advertisement
GUYS MY LITTLE COUSIN BROUGHT HER HRC ACTION FIGURE TO BED WITH HER TONIGHT #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/l6Lve354YF— sara spruch-feiner (@sarajanenyc) November 8, 2016
Lisa said Adele has shared that she likes Clinton "because she's a nice person."
Adele is far from being the only young Clinton supporter. A group of young girls participated in a “Hillary Pantsuit Power” flash mob last weekend in Berkeley, CA. And Clinton won Nickelodeon's Kids Pick the President poll, with 53% of the vote.
Advertisement