Amber Rose Took Her 3-Year-Old Son To Get A Mani — & It's Even Cuter Than You Think

That feeling when the manicurist at your local nail salon asks you to pick a color? Oof. With walls of options, it can be overwhelming. But Amber Rose’s 3-year-old son Sebastian doesn’t have such problems. Because when it’s his turn to sidle up to the chair, he knows exactly what shade of polish he wants — as evidenced by a beyond-cute video Rose posted on Instagram this morning.
In the clip, Rose is heard off-camera asking her son, “Hey Pumpkin, are you excited to get a pedicure and a manicure?”
“Yeah,” he says matter-of-factly. (Duh, Mom.)
Rose then ups the ante by asking the decision-crippling question we’re all faced with: “It’s gonna be so cool,” she says. “What color are you getting your nails?”
The boy knows his shade, straight out of the gate: It’s orange.
“Orange like a pumpkin,” she asks? “Yeah,” he responds, with a hint of “let’s do this already” in his voice.
Props to the 3-year old for knowing his color and feeling confident in his choice. And props to Rose for doing her part to erase outdated gender roles. “We encourage our children to paint, draw and be creative,” she writes in her caption. “So why block them from their creativity when it comes to self expression? Fuck society standards and gender roles! Let your children be great!”
We couldn’t have said it better. Now, if we could all just nail our color choice with the unwavering aplomb of Rose’s son. #Manicuregoals, am I right?
In the clip, Rose is heard off-camera asking her son, “Hey Pumpkin, are you excited to get a pedicure and a manicure?”
“Yeah,” he says matter-of-factly. (Duh, Mom.)
Rose then ups the ante by asking the decision-crippling question we’re all faced with: “It’s gonna be so cool,” she says. “What color are you getting your nails?”
The boy knows his shade, straight out of the gate: It’s orange.
“Orange like a pumpkin,” she asks? “Yeah,” he responds, with a hint of “let’s do this already” in his voice.
Props to the 3-year old for knowing his color and feeling confident in his choice. And props to Rose for doing her part to erase outdated gender roles. “We encourage our children to paint, draw and be creative,” she writes in her caption. “So why block them from their creativity when it comes to self expression? Fuck society standards and gender roles! Let your children be great!”
We couldn’t have said it better. Now, if we could all just nail our color choice with the unwavering aplomb of Rose’s son. #Manicuregoals, am I right?
Advertisement