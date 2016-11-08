This Chanel Blush Palette Does Way More Than You Think

As a part of its spring 2017 collection, Chanel will be releasing a makeup palette that looks a bit, well, mathematical. Called the Coco Code Blush Harmony, the product will be multi-use. Think: The makeup version of a Swiss Army Knife. According to the brand, the compact will primarily function as blush, but it moonlights as both highlighter and bronzer. The palette is arranged in a tidy two-by-two array, like a Punnett square. And the shades? Satin-y peach, caramel-toned beige, vibrant pink-meets-red, and honey gold.



The collection will hit stores and the web in January 2017 and is meant to revive classic colors with a contemporary attitude. It accompanies a slew of other sweet products, such as the brand's Luminous Matte Lip Colour in spring neutrals, a black Tinted Top Coat lacquer, and transparent Hydrating Sheer Lipshine.



"I want to reverse beauty expectations and have women challenge themselves," Chanel global creative makeup and colour designer Lucia Pica says of the collection. The colors represent the chic standbys that Chanel does so well, while the products — like the Coco Code — toy with the status quo.



Who says you need three different products for highlighter, bronzer, and blush? We want great makeup, but we want it to be like us: multi-tasking, efficient, and practical. Enter: the Coco Code.