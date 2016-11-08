Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, 31, has spoken about her disordered eating issues in the past. But this month, she got even more candid about her teenage struggle with anorexia — all in an effort to urge voters to come out for Hillary Clinton on Election Day.
Back in 2014, Bellisario spoke with Seventeen about denying herself food and self-harming during her younger years. Now, she's adding to those comments, saying that if it had not been for mental health treatment, she might not have ever recovered.
"With anorexia, a lot of it is about presenting a front of everything is OK, as you're slowly killing yourself," Bellisario said in a video interview with the issue-driven media platform ATTN. "Gone were the days where I was just a happy, carefree kid running around and suddenly I felt this inability to interact with people and to nourish myself," she said.
"If I had just been shunned to the side as not having 'real problems,' I don't know that I would be living today," she went on. "I just want to make sure that everybody has the same opportunity for treatment that I have, and I think that we have to make sure that our government invests in those programs."
Bellisario adds that she is a huge fan of Hillary Clinton for many reasons, but chief among them is that the democratic candidate has been a longtime advocate for mental healthcare. "Her definition of healthcare includes mental healthcare, and that to me is just the deciding factor between both candidates."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
