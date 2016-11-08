Lindsay Lohan certainly knows how to drive a hard bargain.
The actress and alleged Turkish secret agent has promised to recreate the "Jingle Bell Rock" routine from Mean Girls if her new range of T-shirts sells well through the holiday season. Oh, and there's one other catch.
"I'll do the 'Jingle Bell Rock' but only if it is with the new president," Lohan told the Daily Mail.
Way to raise the election stakes even higher, LiLo. And what, pray tell, is the situation with this new fashion collection? It's only a genius way for Lohan to make money off of her questionable new accent.
The former child star has partnered with Represent on a line of "I Only Speak Lilohan" shirts and sweatshirts. We'll take a dozen...and not just because a portion of proceeds goes to charity.
“I wanted to turn a silly viral event into something positive for the world," Lohan explains on the Represent site. "I speak 'Lilohan' in order to voice support for AFAD and Caudwell Children, two charities incredibly close to my heart."
And yes, conspiracy theorists, AFAD is a Turkish charity that provides disaster and emergency relief. The plot thickens!
