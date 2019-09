On Sunday, a domestic flight in Mexico was found to be carrying an unwanted passenger that somehow snuck aboard (without a passport or boarding pass, no less). Carrier Aeromexico said that the snake was discovered during a flight from the city of Torreón to Mexico City, according to the Associated Press A bold passenger captured a video of the incredible incident, including the terrifying moment when the reptile dangled down from the ceiling into the plane's cabin. The footage is as scary as it sounds, so watch at your own discretion.