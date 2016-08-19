Ah, Snakes On A Plane: A timeless tale of serpents, aircrafts, and Samuel L. Jackson. Given the film's ageless appeal, it's hard to believe the movie is already a decade old. And if time has told us anything, it's that there will never be another film quite like Snakes On A Plane. I mean, for starters, it's probably the most accurately titled film of all time. (Thanks to Jackson, who took the job based solely on the title — and said that when the producers wanted to change the name to Pacific Air Flight 121, "I told them that was the stupidest damn thing I ever heard.")
The 2006 action thriller, by the way, is about what happens when someone release hundreds of snakes on an airplane in a misguided assassination attempt. And as it's essentially a 106-minute meme, Snakes is practically made for spoofing. Since its release, the film has spawned a number of funny parodies. In fact, the parodying started before it even hit theaters. An outspoken and creative internet fanbase is actually responsible for Jackson's FBI agent's iconic line, "I've had it with these mothafuckin' snakes, on this mothafuckin' plane!" Based on the hype, the studio added five additional days of shooting after wrap in order to grant the audience precisely what it wanted from the film: More snakes, more sex, and more death.
So, without further ado, here are the greatest parodies, spoofs, and memes of Snakes On A Plane.