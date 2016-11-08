So you regret the choice.

"Somewhat. I don’t like the woman. I never liked her. The first election I could ever vote in, I voted for Bill Clinton, when I was 18. I think that was the first time he ran. I remember back then there were things in the news that sort of gave me a bad impression of her. Whitewater, it turned out that she had more involvement than he did. I mean, if you ask me specific questions about the crap they’ve been throwing at her, I’d probably fall on her side on most of them. Something irks me about the woman, and I don’t trust her. And the Clinton Foundation stuff rubs me the wrong way. In hindsight, as much as voting for Clinton in the '90s was a good idea, like, there’s a lot of crappy fallout that came out of that as well. So who knows."



Do you feel that way about Bill Clinton, too?

"After his presidency, he didn’t really have the spotlight as much as she did. I mean, he got out of office, and then she sort of became the politician, for lack of a better way of putting it. So I don’t think there was a lens on him the same way there was on her. So hard to say. You know what, okay, without using any reasoning, science, news, facts, or anything like that, I would say that if the two of them were standing in a room together, I’d go to him, not her. Part of me still thinks there is something cool about Bill Clinton."



Would you describe yourself as a feminist?

"What wave? You know there are so many different kinds of feminism."