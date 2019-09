How To Watch All The Election Night Action Without A TV

Buzzfeed will be live streaming election coverage on Twitter starting on 6 p.m. EST. As with any broadcast on Twitter, you can read tweeted reactions alongside the coverage, which can be both insightful and disturbing at the same time.ABC News is Facebook's official election day partner . Go here to watch correspondents and Good Morning America's Michael Strahan offer their takes on the results. Refinery29's own Facebook Live coverage will kick off here at 8 p.m. EST.The 2016 Map app will give you the visual on exactly which states go blue and which go red.According to CNET ABC , and CNN will all stream election results on-site, no cable credentials required.Polls for critical battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania close at 7 p.m. EST and 8 p.m. EST, respectively, but it can take hours and sometimes days for all the votes to be tallied. If past years as any indication, the presidential concession speech may come shortly after midnight. According to the Financial Times , that's when both John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012, gave theirs.Let your attempts to quell election day anxiety begin — post-election day massage, anyone?