Saturday Night Live with Benedict Cumberbatch brought plenty of British humor. From the Koohl toilet, which parodied the famous 1984 Apple commercial, to literally every other sketch with Cumberbatch in it, we got a dose of the understated.



The wheels did go off the tracks here and there. In the cold open, Alec Baldwin's Trump faced off against Kate McKinnon's Clinton one last time before the election. Smartly, and in a moment of much-needed humanity after months of watching these two have the nastiest fights possible, both broke character and ran down the streets of NYC holding hands while Arcade Fire played. Their calls to the audience to vote on Tuesday are appreciated by all.



However, the best sketch has to be the surprise bachelorette party for a granny played by Aidy Bryant. This season, our favorite moments have come when the women of the cast seem to go out on their own, creating lady-centric sketches that speak to the darker side of womanhood.



Click through to see the sketches from SNL you shouldn't miss this week!