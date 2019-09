On MSNBC with Rev. Sharpton, the president opened up about his fears that a Trump Presidency would undo much of the good work accomplished during his time in the White House — not to mention all the hard work by first lady Michelle Obama “If you supported me in '08, if you supported me in '12, if you think that I've done a good job, if you believe that Michelle has done a good job — everything that we've done over the last eight years will be reversed with a Trump presidency," Obama explained.According to him, the opposite of that would happen with Hillary Clinton in the White House. “And everything will be sustained and built on with a Hillary Clinton presidency,” he says.He tells Sharpton that he would “fear for the future of our country” if he had to stand on the steps of the Capitol and transition the presidency to Trump.