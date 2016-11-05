Things are getting kinky over on the set of The Big Bang Theory. Kaley Cuoco posted a photo on Instagram from a scene she just filmed with co-star Johnny Galecki that has us pretty curious about their on-screen marriage.
It's apparently a behind-the-scenes shot from an episode that's yet to be aired, where Cuoco is wearing a red corset (her caption reveals it took 15 minutes to get on), a pair of black leather shorts with a matching cap, and fishnets — she's also holding a whip. Galecki dons traditional bondage gear, with his character's eyeglasses in one of the straps of his little outfit, while he's got a riding crop in his hand.
Is this going to somehow relate back to the movie her character starred in, Serial Ape-ist (please god, no, that was a tiresome faux Comic-Con episode)? Or are Penny and Leonard going full 50 Shades of BSDM? They'd probably be just as sexy as the movie (meaning: not at all).
The possibilities are...well, vaguely disturbing, to be frank. We're going to have to look at a lot of cat GIFs today to erase the memory of this Instagram.
Advertisement