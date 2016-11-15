This article was originally published on November 3, at 9:30 p.m.
As part of its new emoji rollout, Apple is giving us a drastically different peach emoji. The main difference is that it actually looks like just a peach. As in, not a butt.
Whether intentionally or not, the next iOS has stripped the food of its previous sexual connotations.
Apple is redrawing most of the food emoji in 10.2...the peach has lost all of it meaning though. pic.twitter.com/bVSmzd7SCj— Nacho Carretero M. (@carreteronacho) October 31, 2016
K the emoji peach changing to resemble an actual peach is just devastating— Ian Zelaya (@IanDavidZelaya) November 1, 2016
Good Morning everyone except the guy that changed the peach emoji pic.twitter.com/EhUxaMSls0— Jamil OMKS (@Juhmil) November 2, 2016
for everyone complaining about the new peach emoji 🍑 pic.twitter.com/48vIhrtEJX— TIGER WANG ☻ (@tigerwang) November 2, 2016
omg no. they are killing the butt shaped peach emoji— Genevievil @ MTL (@gankstrr) November 1, 2016
how are we going to text about booties
I feel like the cartwheel emoji could have alternative uses now the peach emoji has been "improved". pic.twitter.com/K3eRDR6nb0— Elliot (@2Ls1T) November 2, 2016
They're changing the peach emoji so it won't look like a butt? Kiss my 🍑, Unicode 9.0.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 2, 2016
Today we lost, the wonderful peach-butt emoji. You will be dearly missed. 🍑🍑🍑🍑— c (@cjaranzanso) November 3, 2016
Y'all done misused the peach emoji so often apply had to change it. Just watch, they bout to delete the eggplant in the next update. pic.twitter.com/R3cbBaODbI— Oscar Pimienta (@Opimi1) November 1, 2016