Kendall Jenner's Career Advice Is Surprisingly On Point

Kendall Jenner may only be 21, but she’s already achieved a lot — including five Vogue covers this fall alone. In a recent post on her blog, Jenner shared her three secrets to her success. And before you eye-roll and ask if those tips are just “Be a Kardashian-Jenner” three times, we actually think her tips are helpful for anyone, not just models slash reality stars.
Her first tip? Be authentic. "The real self has to eventually come out, so why not just start there?," asks Kendall. While that might sound easier when you are already in the spotlight, we agree that being upfront and honest about yourself (while still being professional!) will serve your career better in the long run than trying to be someone you're not.
Tip number two: Stay driven. No matter what you think about the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, it would be easy for any of them to rest on their laurels — and salaries from the show. But nearly all of them, Kendall included, are hustling with additional projects from emoji to clothing lines to books. While the rest of us may not have fashion lines with a sibling, not getting too comfortable with current success is a good reminder for anyone.
Finally, Jenner’s third tip might be the hardest of all: maintaining self-discipline. Whether or not her last name gave her a leg up in the industry, Jenner isn’t immune to long days and early call times on set. Self-discipline, whether you’re a twenty-something mogul or just a twenty-something aspiring mogul, is hard to do. So mad respect, Kendall. Maybe we’ll snooze our alarm one fewer times tomorrow in your honor.
