Jon Stewart Explains How To Own Donald Trump In Twitter War

In the bad old days of online content, certain websites would post daily clips from The Daily Show with headlines like "Jon Stewart ANNIHILATES" and then they would say some obvious topic. Oh, Jon Stewart is saying that denying 9/11 first responders health care is bad? Edgy.
Not to denigrate Stewart, who is one of our funniest alive humans. And, in this case at least, he's earned his "Destroy" headline. Stewart recounted how he trolled Donald Trump into sending a really rude tweet at like 3 a.m. That's how you know you get to Trump.
Stewart told his tale at a Stand Up For Heroes benefit in New York on Tuesday night. Stand Up For Heroes is a comedy event that helps veterans.
The exchange begins with an anti-Semitic dog whistle from Trump, stops at "Fuckface von Clownstick," and ends with an angry late night tweet that proves, conclusively, that Trump was mad. It's worth noting here that Trump is famously sober. That eliminates the tried-and-true excuse of, "I was drunk, things got out of hand." Oh well, he'll have plenty of time to tweet starting November 9.
Watch below.
