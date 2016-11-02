Hold Up: Country Music Has Always Been Down With The Brown

Indeed: Country music — mostly associated with white fans and artists — has Black origins.
Khari Jackson, a cartoonist and archivist, schooled Bey's haters with a deep dive into the genre's roots. Instead of looking at country music as a white art form, we all ought to recognize its importance to the African diaspora.
beyonce is performing at the country music awards tonight. i've been saying this forever: it's time the African diaspora take back our genre— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016
Notice that this is an argument in favor of reclaiming country music's Black legacy. It's not about invading the CMAs — because truly, who needs them?
i'm not advocating to try to be included in the CMAs. nah. we can do our own Black (and Brown) country music celebrations— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016
i remember reading a thinkpiece by a bitter white person arguing daddy lessons wasn't a country song because it wasn't recorded in Nashville— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016
BUT THESE WHITE FOLKS LOVE TO LEAVE OUT HOW WE STARTED THE GENRE AND THE INSTRUMENTS, SUCH AS THE BANJO, CAME FROM AFRICA— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016
See the subtle racism in critiques that Lemonade's "Daddy Lessons" doesn't actually qualify as country music. It doesn't matter where a song is recorded or the race of the singer: "Daddy Lessons" is about as country as it comes. And according to her collaborators, Bey is a musician who's familiar with country music's history.
this isn't a debate. the receipts are there. Black folks are responsible for this genre. and we do an amazing job when we perform it.— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016
honestly, i see so much potential in Black folks using this genre and style as another way of story telling & communicating w/ the Diaspora.— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016
*queues daddy lessons and starts channeling my Black southern ancestors*— auntie khari #NODAPL (@jkharij) November 2, 2016