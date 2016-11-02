A 10-foot-tall cake? 900 guests? Over half a million dollars for a dress? Even one of those things ought to qualify as "way, way over-the-top," but this past weekend, Madina Shokirova tied the knot in Moscow with all that — and then some.
As The Daily Mail reports, Madina is the daughter of Ilkhom Shokirov, a wealthy oil tycoon ("wealthy" is an almost comical understatement here). Before the wedding, the bride and her crew traveled to Spain via private plane for the bachelorette party. The price tag for the wedding entertainment alone was close to $500K. In short, no expense was spared.
The bride's family is reportedly publicity-shy, but thanks to Instagram, we can get a glimpse into what the wedding was like. Although, we still know very little about the groom: He is identified only as "Sador" in all the pics currently feeding through the wedding hashtag. And while we also don't know what the total cost for the party was, it seems reasonable to estimate that it was in the high seven figures. At least.
As The Daily Mail reports, Madina is the daughter of Ilkhom Shokirov, a wealthy oil tycoon ("wealthy" is an almost comical understatement here). Before the wedding, the bride and her crew traveled to Spain via private plane for the bachelorette party. The price tag for the wedding entertainment alone was close to $500K. In short, no expense was spared.
The bride's family is reportedly publicity-shy, but thanks to Instagram, we can get a glimpse into what the wedding was like. Although, we still know very little about the groom: He is identified only as "Sador" in all the pics currently feeding through the wedding hashtag. And while we also don't know what the total cost for the party was, it seems reasonable to estimate that it was in the high seven figures. At least.
Click through to see some of the most outrageous, lavish pics we could find.