Blac Chyna is due to have her baby girl with Rob Kardashian any day now. As the big day approaches, the members of both families are preparing for the latest Kardashian.
In honor of the her new family, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni (her real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter but, like her daughter, has adopted a new name with her public image), wrote a sweet note on Instagram dedicated to her future grandma counterpart, Kris Jenner.
The emoji-filled message compliments Jenner for how she's welcomed Chyna into the family and how she maintains her appearance. She writes: "Hi @krisjenner 🌹 Our baby is on her way soon 👼🏼 " WAH WAH WAH I can't wait to hear that sound 🙏🏽 "God bless you for being a great person to my " Our" daughter. We have to talk beauty secrets too for you are gorgeous darling 👈🏾 All these girls what are we going to do ? Love them all to pieces!"
She also paired two black-and-white images of her and Jenner to accompany the post. Toni has since made her Instagram profile private, but luckily The Shade Room captured a screenshot.
