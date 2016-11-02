Michael Douglas has survived tongue cancer. He's now battling a serious case of foot-in-mouth disease.
The actor is being called out by his former Ghost and the Darkness co-star Val Kilmer for comments claiming that Kilmer is battling cancer. During a London Q&A, Douglas explained, "Things don't look too good for him."
That's news to 56-year-old Kilmer, who addressed Douglas' remarks on Facebook last night.
"I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," the Top Gun and Real Genius star wrote. "The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play, Citizen Twain.
"I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily. I've made three films in the last year, one of which I directed and am presenting as a personal appearance, introducing it and then answering questions after. Come see me live and happy and in person in Westwood next week if you think I'm fibbing!"
Kilmer added that he doesn't bear any grudge against Douglas.
"Some fans have mistakenly thought my silence about my personal issues meant that somehow I wasn't being responsible to my health, because of my reliance on prayer and love," Kilmer, a Christian Scientist, continued. "Nothing could be further from the truth, although I am very grateful for all the support from around the world, when people found out I had a physical challenge. I hope this puts to rest any further concerns about my health by publications that have no respect for the truth. Whatever led Michael Douglas to speculate about my health, he's a loving and devoted friend to a privileged group of talent people around the world, and I'm sure he meant no harm."
The onetime Batman also took the time to personally respond to fans who commented on his Facebook post. Who knew Iceman was such a class act?
