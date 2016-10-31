Why Is Michael Douglas Talking About Val Kilmer's Health?

It's been 20 years since Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer starred in the big game hunting thriller The Ghost and the Darkness. Apparently, the two actors have kept in close contact — so close, it seems, that Douglas has now taken the liberty of discussing Kilmer's private health matters to a large audience.
The Sun reports that during a London Q&A about their 1996 film yesterday, Douglas revealed that Kilmer is battling cancer.
“Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don’t look too good for him,” he claimed, referring to his own battle with tongue cancer in 2010. “My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”
It's a nice sentiment, but may not be accurate. Last year Kilmer personally took to Facebook to deny claims that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Those rumors surfaced after the Top Gun star was photographed with a tracheotomy tube, People notes.
"Thank you all for your love and support," the 56-year-old actor told fans at the time. "There's a rumor I'm unwell again and in hospital which is totally untrue. I was in to verify I have no tumor or infection of any kind which was verified by the very caring experts at UCLA."
So, does Douglas have the wrong end of the stick? Has Kilmer's health situation changed? And is any of this the public's business? Shouldn't Kilmer have the right to share, or not share, his own health updates? Would a true friend violate that trust?
We're not the only ones who feel that Douglas crossed a line...
Just heard this. Seems Kilmer denies this and Douglas reveals it, is it his place to? Prayers and thoughts to Val Kilmer, just awful news.😖 https://t.co/QIF3o8ItaO— SirenOfGotham™ (@SirenOfGotham) October 31, 2016
Gee thanks for that Michael. What a blabber mouth he is. It's Val Kilmer's business not his. https://t.co/xM6e3EWolj— J (@EyesWatchin) October 31, 2016
It also wouldn't be the first time Douglas' remarks about cancer have caused controversy. The Oscar winner previously admitted that he "regretted the embarrassment" caused to wife Catherine Zeta-Jones when he claimed that performing cunnilingus contributed to his own tongue cancer diagnosis.
Kilmer has yet to respond to Douglas' statements. Whatever the truth is, we can't help but think that Douglas owes his former co-star an apology.
